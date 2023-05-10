30-40 watches found in Tokyo Rolex store robbery getaway vehicle

Newsfrom Japan

A Boston bag containing around 30 to 40 wristwatches has been found inside a getaway vehicle used in the robbery of a Rolex specialty store in Tokyo’s upscale Ginza shopping district earlier this week, investigative sources said Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department is confirming whether they are part of the 100 watches believed to have been stolen from Quark Ginza 888 at around 6:15 p.m. Monday. Around 30 other watches have already been found in a black bag near the minivan, which was apparently used to flee the crime scene.

Four teenage boys from Yokohama, near Tokyo, were arrested n...