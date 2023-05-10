Baseball: Tajima pitches Buffaloes past Eagles

Newsfrom Japan

Daiki Tajima took a four-hit shutout into the ninth inning and the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes held on for a 8-2 win Wednesday over the Rakuten Eagles.

A day after fellow lefty Hiroya Miyagi blanked the Eagles on four hits, Tajima cruised at Rakuten Mobile Park Miyagi until surrendering a one-out single and a two-run homer to Rakuten slugger Hideto Asamura.

Tajima (4-2) allowed six hits but no walks while striking out seven over 8-1/3 innings against the PL cellar dwellers.

Kenya Wakatsuki’s one-out RBI double got the ball rolling in a three-run second against veteran Rakuten right-h...