Football: Sagan snaps Asian champion Reds’ league unbeaten run

Newsfrom Japan

Visiting Sagan Tosu put a stop to Urawa Reds Asian Champions League victory celebrations, handing the hosts a 2-0 defeat Wednesday in their first J-League first-division loss in eight games.

Just four days after Reds lifted the team’s third ACL title at Saitama Stadium, Reds fielded a less-experienced side for their return to league play at the same venue and were humbled by second-half goals from Yoichi Naganuma and Kohei Tezuka.

Although the attacking trio of Spaniard Jose Kante and midfielders Kaito Yasui, and Dutchman Alex Schalk had their moments, they were unable to provide Reds with goa...