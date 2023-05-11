CORRECTED: Biden to host India PM Modi for state visit on June 22

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit on June 22, the White House said Wednesday, with China’s rise in the Indo-Pacific region likely to be a major topic.

“The visit will strengthen our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy, and space,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The summit comes less than three months before Modi will chair a summit of the Group of 20 ma...