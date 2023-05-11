URGENT: Biden hints at attending G-7 summit virtually if debt issue drags on
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday touched on the possibility of attending a summit of the Group of Seven in Hiroshima starting next week “virtually.”
When asked about the possibility of delaying his trip due to an impasse over raising or suspending the country’s debt ceiling, Biden told reporters there would be no delay but he might “do it virtually or not go.”