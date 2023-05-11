G-7 finance chiefs to discuss bank woes, Ukraine, emerging risks

Newsfrom Japan

Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven will meet Thursday for three-day talks in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, as they aim to boost confidence in the banking sector, coordinate more closely in seeking an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and tackle risks to global supply chains.

The gathering of the finance ministers and central bank governors comes at a precarious time for the global economy, as a series of U.S. regional bank failures have added to market jitters over aggressive monetary tightening by major central banks and created worries about a recession.

Japan, which holds the rot...