Japan logs 2.28 tril. yen current account surplus in March

Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.28 trillion yen ($17 billion) in March, government data showed Thursday.

Among key components, primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, logged a surplus of 3.36 trillion yen, according to a preliminary report released by the Finance Ministry.

In fiscal 2022 ended March 31, the country’s current account surplus shrank to 9.23 trillion yen, down 54.2 percent from the previous year.