Japan logs 2.28 tril. yen current account surplus in March

Economy

Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.28 trillion yen ($17 billion) in March, government data showed Thursday.

Among key components, primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, logged a surplus of 3.36 trillion yen, according to a preliminary report released by the Finance Ministry.

In fiscal 2022 ended March 31, the country’s current account surplus shrank to 9.23 trillion yen, down 54.2 percent from the previous year.

Kyodo News

