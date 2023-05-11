Dollar falls to upper 133 yen on prospect of U.S. rate hike halt

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar briefly fell to the upper 133 yen range early Thursday in Tokyo as lower-than-expected U.S. inflation fueled prospects of a halt in the U.S. interest rate hike cycle soon.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 134.10-11 yen compared with 134.34-44 yen in New York and 135.23-25 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0981-0984 and 147.26-31 yen against $1.0978-0988 and 147.51-61 yen in New York and $1.0964-0965 and 148.27-31 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon.

Tokyo stocks opened lower, weighed down by export-related issues on the back of a stronger yen. In the fi...