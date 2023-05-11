BOJ weighed “risk” of premature monetary tightening at April meeting
The Bank of Japan maintained ultralow interest rates at its meeting last month after considering “the risk of missing a chance” to achieve its inflation target by prematurely revising policy, a summary of opinions at the meeting showed Thursday.
“Although price projections have been raised somewhat, the risk of missing a chance to achieve the 2 percent target due to a hasty revision to monetary easing is much more significant than the risk of the inflation rate continuing to exceed 2 percent,” according to the summary of the April 27-28 policy-setting meeting, the first under Governor Kazuo Ue...