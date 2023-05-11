BOJ weighed “risk” of premature monetary tightening at April meeting

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan maintained ultralow interest rates at its meeting last month after considering “the risk of missing a chance” to achieve its inflation target by prematurely revising policy, a summary of opinions at the meeting showed Thursday.

“Although price projections have been raised somewhat, the risk of missing a chance to achieve the 2 percent target due to a hasty revision to monetary easing is much more significant than the risk of the inflation rate continuing to exceed 2 percent,” according to the summary of the April 27-28 policy-setting meeting, the first under Governor Kazuo Ue...