Baseball: Angels rally comes up short after Ohtani’s 9th-inning homer

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit his eighth home run of the season and his first in May in the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-4 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Ohtani’s two-run shot to right in the ninth inning off Astros closer Ryan Pressly brought the game within a run, but the Angels fell short despite putting runners on first and second with no outs at Angel Stadium.

The two-way star went 1-for-4, striking out twice and flying out in his other at-bats.

The Angels have lost both three-game sets against division rivals the Texas Rangers and the Astros two games to one. Houston starting pitcher Cristian Jav...