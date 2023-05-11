Kishida says Japan aims to lead int'l rule-making efforts for AI use

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that Japan will seek to lead international efforts in establishing rules for the use of artificial intelligence as the chair of this year's Group of Seven meetings. The pledge comes as governments have been pushing to harness rapidly developing technologies like AI bot ChatGPT while mitigating risks to privacy and addressing other concerns. "AI has the potential to positively change the economy and society, and (it also has) risks. We need to respond appropriately to both," Kishida said at the first meeting of a government panel to discuss the country...