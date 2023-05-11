Tokyo stocks end flat on firm techs, weak earnings outlook

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were almost flat Thursday as gains in technology shares were offset by the selling of shares of companies that reported weak earnings forecasts.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 4.54 points, or 0.02 percent, from Wednesday at 29,126.72. The broader Topix index finished 2.82 points, or 0.14 percent, lower at 2,083.09.

Decliners were led by nonferrous metal and marine transportation shares while gainers included mining and service issues.