SoftBank Group posts net loss of 970 bil. yen in FY 2022

SoftBank Group Corp. said Thursday it posted a net loss of 970.14 billion yen ($7.2 billion) for the year ended March as the technology and investment giant suffered a drop in the value of its shareholdings.

The net loss for fiscal 2022 shrank from 1.71 trillion yen reported a year earlier, the Japanese company said. Sales rose 5.6 percent to 6.57 trillion yen.

The group racked up 835.1 billion yen in investment losses in the reporting year, it said.