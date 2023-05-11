SoftBank Group posts net loss of 970 bil. yen in FY 2022

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

SoftBank Group Corp. said Thursday it posted a net loss of 970.14 billion yen ($7.2 billion) for the year ended March as the technology and investment giant suffered a drop in the value of its shareholdings.

The net loss for fiscal 2022 shrank from 1.71 trillion yen reported a year earlier, the Japanese company said. Sales rose 5.6 percent to 6.57 trillion yen.

The group racked up 835.1 billion yen in investment losses in the reporting year, it said.

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News