Nissan’s net profit rises 3.0% to 221.9 bil. yen in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday its net profit for the year ended March rose 3.0 percent from a year earlier to 221.9 billion yen ($1.65 billion), as a surge in raw material costs was offset by the depreciation of the yen against the U.S. dollar.

Nissan’s operating profit for fiscal 2022 grew 52.5 percent from a year earlier to 377.11 billion yen, while sales rose 25.8 percent to 10.6 trillion yen.

For the current business year through next March, the automaker said it forecasts a 42.0 percent climb in net profit to 315 billion yen.