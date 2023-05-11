Baseball: Kondo powers Hawks past Fighters

Newsfrom Japan

Kensuke Kondo broke an early tie and belted a two-run home run against his former team to help lift the SoftBank Hawks to a 6-3 Pacific League victory over the Nippon Ham Fighters on Thursday.

Kondo, who joined the Hawks as a free agent over the winter, delivered a sacrifice fly in the third inning at Fukuoka’s PayPay Dome to give SoftBank a 2-1 lead.

Hawks starting pitcher Koya Fujii (3-2) allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win. Kondo made it 4-1 in the fifth with his fourth home run of the season.

