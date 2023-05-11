Baseball: Lions slugger Yamakawa accused of sexual assault

Newsfrom Japan

Three-time Pacific League home run champion Hotaka Yamakawa is being investigated over an allegation of sexual assault, Tokyo police revealed Thursday, following a report published in Bunshun Online.

The 31-year-old pro baseball star allegedly assaulted a female companion in her 20s at a Tokyo hotel.

Asked about the report at the Lions’ home park, Saitama Prefecture’s Belluna Dome outside Tokyo, Yamakawa said, “I have nothing to say.”

The Bunshin Online story said the woman suffered injuries to her lower body and has been interviewed by the police. A source with knowledge of the matter said hi...