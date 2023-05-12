G-7 finance chiefs to check bank risks, supply chains with partners

Newsfrom Japan

The finance chiefs of the Group of Seven nations on Friday will discuss ways to protect financial stability from bank runs caused by the widespread use of message apps and online banking and to build resilient supply chains amid China’s dominance over critical products.

On the second day of a meeting through Saturday, the G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors will also discuss climate change. Debt vulnerabilities among developing nations are also on the agenda, in a rare outreach session for the finance track with six nations such as Brazil, India and South Korea.

As chair of the G-...