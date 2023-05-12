Biden’s debt ceiling talks with congressional leaders postponed

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden’s closely watched meeting with congressional leaders on the debt ceiling that was scheduled for Friday has been postponed until next week, creating uncertainty over his attendance at the Group of Seven summit in Japan.

The standoff between Biden and congressional Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, has intensified before the three-day summit in Hiroshima starting May 19. A White House spokesperson said staff will continue working and had agreed to meet “early next week.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stepped up criticism of Biden on Thursday, saying t...