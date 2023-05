Main events scheduled for May 15-21

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for May 15-21:

May 15 (Mon)

-- Corporate goods price index for April to be released by Bank of Japan.

-- 51st anniversary of Okinawa’s reversion to Japanese sovereignty from U.S. occupation.

May 16 (Tues)

-- No major events.

May 17 (Wed)

-- Preliminary data for January-March gross domestic product to be released by Cabinet Office.

-- Number of foreign visitors to Japan in April to be released by Japan National Tourism Organization. May 18 (Thurs)

-- Official campaigning to start for Aomori gubernatorial election.

-- Preliminary customs-cleared trade statistics fo...