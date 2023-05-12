Nikkei hits 1.5-year high on positive earnings forecasts

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index briefly hit its highest level in one year and six months Friday morning on the back of optimistic earnings forecasts released by Japanese companies the previous day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 232.71 points, or 0.80 percent, from Thursday to 29,359.43. The broader Topix index was up 11.63 points, or 0.56 percent, at 2,094.72.

Gainers were led by rubber product, pulp and paper, and precision instrument shares.