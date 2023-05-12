Baseball: Mets right-hander Senga roughed up early, takes 2nd loss

Newsfrom Japan

New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga surrendered a season-worst five runs in five innings of work in a 5-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Senga (4-2) gave up eight hits, five of them in a four-run first inning, while striking out seven and walking one at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

In the first, the 30-year-old right-hander allowed a leadoff double to Jonathan India and retired TJ Friedl and Spencer Steer. But the next five batters reached base.

Senga, playing his first year in the major leagues after 11 seasons with the SoftBank Hawks in Japan, regrouped to strike out five ...