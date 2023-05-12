Nikkei ends at 1.5-year high on solid earnings

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index closed at the highest point since November 2021 on Friday, driven by solid earnings and optimistic forecasts from some major Japanese firms, although sentiment was hurt by political deadlock in the United States over its debt ceiling.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 261.58 points, or 0.90 percent, from Thursday at 29,388.30. The broader Topix index finished 13.30 points, or 0.64 percent, higher at 2,096.39.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by rubber product, precision instrument and transportation equipment issues.