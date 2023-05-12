Baseball: Yamakawa deactivated following assault report

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s World Baseball Classic-winning member Hotaka Yamakawa was removed from the Seibu Lions active roster Friday, a day after weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported in its online edition that the power hitter had allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.

The 31-year-old, three-time Pacific League home run champion allegedly assaulted a female companion in her 20s at a Tokyo hotel, with the Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday revealing that an investigation is under way.

The infielder’s removal from the roster was “a comprehensive decision” in which his “condition” was also considered, t...