URGENT: G-7 sees financial system being resilient despite challenges

Newsfrom Japan

Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven nations view the financial system as being resilient despite an urgent need to tackle emerging challenges posed by the widespread use of messaging apps and online banking, key factors behind bank runs, a Japanese government official said Friday.

On the second day of talks in the central Japan prefecture of Niigata, the U.S. side explained the situation regarding its debt ceiling, the official said.

On the Japan-proposed plan for creating a partnership framework with low- and mid-income nations to make supply chains robust, the official said many views sup...