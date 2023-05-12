2.15 mil. Toyota customers' data publicly accessible since 2013

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday that the vehicle information of about 2.15 million customers may have been leaked after it was discovered its subsidiary's cloud computing system accidentally made the data accessible. Potentially exposed information includes identification numbers and the location data of vehicles that have used Toyota's telematics services between November 2013 and April this year, though there has not been any indication that the data has been misused by a third party, the automaker said. Its subsidiary, Toyota Connected Corp., said the main cause of the problem was its failur...