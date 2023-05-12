Baseball: Aoyagi bats, pitches Tigers past BayStars

Newsfrom Japan

Koyo Aoyagi hit a big two-run double, scored a run and pitched into the eighth inning in a 6-3 win Friday over the Central League-leading DeNA BayStars.

Aoyagi (2-3) surrendered a first-inning run, but doubled in two and scored to make it 3-1 in the Tigers’ four-run second at Hyogo Prefecture’s Koshien Stadium outside Osaka.

The side-arm right-hander allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks in 7-1/3 innings while striking out six.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, Aoyagi came to the plate with two on after DeNA walked the previous hitter intentionally to face the pitcher with two outs. Aoyagi,...