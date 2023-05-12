Baseball: Aoyagi bats, pitches Tigers past BayStars

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Koyo Aoyagi hit a big two-run double, scored a run and pitched into the eighth inning in a 6-3 win Friday over the Central League-leading DeNA BayStars.

Aoyagi (2-3) surrendered a first-inning run, but doubled in two and scored to make it 3-1 in the Tigers’ four-run second at Hyogo Prefecture’s Koshien Stadium outside Osaka.

The side-arm right-hander allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks in 7-1/3 innings while striking out six.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, Aoyagi came to the plate with two on after DeNA walked the previous hitter intentionally to face the pitcher with two outs. Aoyagi,...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News