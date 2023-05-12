Football: Tokumoto goal, assist give Tokyo derby win over Kawasaki

Newsfrom Japan

Left-back Shuhei Tokumoto scored and set up another as FC Tokyo held off 10-man local rivals Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 at National Stadium on Friday, kicking off the weekend’s top-flight fixtures celebrating the 30th anniversary of the J-League launch.

Tokumoto’s stunning opener and assist gave Tokyo a two-goal cushion just 25 minutes into the Tama River derby as they ended a two-game losing streak, while Yasuto Wakizaka’s straight red seven minutes after the break was a blow for Kawasaki whose three-game winning run came to an end.

Before a crowd of 56,705, Tokumoto scored his first J1 goal in me...