URGENT: Biden to leave for Hiroshima for G-7 summit next week: White House

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden will leave next Wednesday for Hiroshima to attend a Group of Seven summit, the White House said.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing Friday that Biden will discuss pressing issues including the G-7’s “unwavering support for Ukraine” with his counterparts from the group. Her remarks came amid growing uncertainty over his attendance at the summit due to an impasse over the U.S. government’s debt ceiling.