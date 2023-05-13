G-7 finance chiefs to reaffirm confidence in global financial system

Newsfrom Japan

The finance chiefs of the Group of Seven nations are expected Saturday to reaffirm their confidence in global financial stability despite digital bank runs and seek to build more robust and resilient supply chains amid the rise of China, as they wrap up a three-day meeting.

The finance ministers and central bank governors will also reaffirm that the G-7 will stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary and thwart efforts by Russia to evade Western sanctions imposed for its war against its neighbor.

A joint statement summing up the talks held in Niigata, northwest of Tokyo, will be released in p...