Global EV sales to jump 35% to record 14 million units in 2023: IEA

Global electric vehicle sales are set to climb 35 percent in 2023 from the previous year to a record 14 million units, backed by robust growth in China, Europe and the United States, the International Energy Agency said in a recent report.

With the rapid expansion, the share of EVs in the overall car market will likely increase to 18 percent, up from 4 percent in 2020, the IEA said in its annual Global Electric Vehicle Outlook report released in late April.

The upbeat projection comes after global sales of battery electric vehicles and plug-in electric vehicles exceeded 10 million units last y...