Japan, U.S. finance chiefs meet over economy, Russia, supply chains

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki met Saturday with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the fringes of a Group of Seven meeting in Niigata to confirm bilateral cooperation in addressing economic and other challenges.

The bilateral talks came on the final day of a three-day meeting of the G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors held amid concern about the strength of the banking sector and a potential U.S. default.

At the beginning of the meeting, Suzuki told Yellen he wants to discuss a range of issues, from macroeconomic management to Russia’s war against Ukraine and the ...