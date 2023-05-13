Gist of joint statement from G-7 finance chiefs

Newsfrom Japan

The following is the gist of a joint statement issued Saturday after a three-day of the Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank governors in Niigata Prefecture. The G-7 finance chiefs:

-- stand ready to take appropriate action to ensure financial stability.

-- say financial system remains resilient.

-- will aim to launch mutually beneficial partnership initiative for supply chains by year-end.

-- vow unwavering support for Ukraine, express strong commitment to assisting neighboring countries.

-- will prevent sanctions evasion by Russia.

-- pledge agile and flexible macroeconomic poli...