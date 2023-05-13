S. Korea set for 4-day Fukushima plant visit to assess water release

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday a delegation will visit the Fukushima nuclear power plant later this month for a four-day assessment of the safety of a planned release of treated radioactive water into the sea.

Senior foreign ministry officials from South Korea and Japan met Friday in Seoul and discussed the visit through the early hours of Saturday. They will continue to work out the details.

The inspection of relevant facilities by the delegation was agreed upon earlier this week during a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Y...