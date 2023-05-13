Baseball: A’s pitcher Fujinami gets 1st MLB career win

Japanese pitcher Shintaro Fujinami earned the long-awaited first win of his major league career after getting two outs in relief in the Oakland Athletics’ 9-7, 10-inning victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday.

In the top of the 10th, Fujinami (1-4) retired two of the three batters he faced after Adolis Garcia and Marcus Semien had back-to-back RBI singles off Zach Jackson to put the Rangers ahead 7-5. Brent Rooker hit a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom half at Oakland Coliseum.

It took Fujinami 11 games for the win. Fujinami, inheriting two runners with one out, struck out the first ba...

Kyodo News

