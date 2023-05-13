Baseball: A’s pitcher Fujinami gets 1st MLB career win

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese pitcher Shintaro Fujinami earned the long-awaited first win of his major league career after getting two outs in relief in the Oakland Athletics’ 9-7, 10-inning victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday.

In the top of the 10th, Fujinami (1-4) retired two of the three batters he faced after Adolis Garcia and Marcus Semien had back-to-back RBI singles off Zach Jackson to put the Rangers ahead 7-5. Brent Rooker hit a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom half at Oakland Coliseum.

It took Fujinami 11 games for the win. Fujinami, inheriting two runners with one out, struck out the first ba...