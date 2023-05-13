FOCUS: G-7 courting of supply chain partners a crack at new order

Newsfrom Japan

The envisaged creation of a “mutually beneficial” partnership with developing nations for resilient supply chains is testimony to how the Group of Seven rich nations that have dominated international trade and finance is transforming itself to cope with what some experts call the “post-globalization” era.

Economic security is among the major G-7 agenda items this year under the presidency of Japan. Behind it lies a sense of alarm about China’s tighter grip on critical components that has threatened the national security of other major powers.

With less than a week to go until a summit in Hiros...