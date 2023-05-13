Football: Muto goal ensures Kobe win over tricky Sanfrecce

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinori Muto played a big role in Vissel Kobe’s opening goal before scoring one late as the J-League first-division leaders saw off Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-0 at home on Saturday.

Muto’s pass forced an own goal from Sanfrecce two minutes after the break, while the former Mainz and Newcastle man found the net deep into the stoppage time at Noevir Stadium as Kobe moved up to 29 points, six points clear of the visitors.

Sanfrecce, who have a game in hand, could have led just a minute into the game when forward Takumu Kawamura found space inside the box but saw his shot saved by keeper Daiya Maekaw...