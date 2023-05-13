Baseball: Otake solid again, Tigers join BayStars at top of CL

Newsfrom Japan

Left-hander Kotaro Otake continued his impressive start to the season with six innings of one-run ball Saturday as the Hanshin Tigers beat the DeNA BayStars 7-2 and tied with them for first place in the Central League.

Otake (5-0) has won all five of his starts in 2023 after the former SoftBank Hawk was picked by the Tigers in last December’s draft for active players.

He allowed four hits while striking out four and walking one at Koshien Stadium.

“Against the league leaders, I took the mound determined to win this game,” Otake said. “My teammates have given me early support and come up with g...