31 Japan hotels certified as climate-friendly SDG locations

Economy Travel Guide to Japan

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

A total of 31 hotels and “ryokan” traditional inns across Japan have been certified as locations striving to achieve U.N. sustainable development goals amid a growing global trend for environment-friendly travel.

The recognition of the 31 locations, given as of the end of April by a Japanese organization, comes as more facilities aim to attract inbound travelers and revitalize the tourism industry badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tokyo-based organization oversees the evaluation of accommodation facilities. Under its “Sakura Quality” scheme, an establishment is judged using criteria that...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News