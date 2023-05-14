Football: Kamada nets in Frankfurt win as Kubo shines in Spain

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada scored a penalty as Eintracht Frankfurt eased past Mainz 3-0 in the German Bundesliga on Saturday, when Takefusa Kubo won a penalty and had an assist in Real Sociedad’s draw in Spain.

Kamada, who is leaving Frankfurt at the end of the season, won a penalty and converted from the spot himself for the 18th-minute opener at Deutsche Bank Park.

Aurelio Buta smashed home their second in the 40th minute from a tight angle before Randal Kolo Muani buried the third in the 59th minute following a solo run.

Kamada’s goal was his first since the German Cup semifinals on May...