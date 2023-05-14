Football: Kashima beat Nagoya to mark J-League's 30th anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Kashima Antlers beat fellow founding member Nagoya Grampus 2-0 on Sunday as the J-League celebrated its 30th anniversary with a specially arranged match at Tokyo's National Stadium. Yuma Suzuki and substitute Kei Chinen scored as resurgent Kashima won their fifth straight match without conceding in front of a crowd of 56,020, and their Brazilian icon Zico, watching in the stands in a rematch of the two sides' very first game in the J-League. During their first match just two days shy of 30 years ago, England's 1986 World Cup top scorer Gary Lineker had a goal ruled out for Nagoya for a dubious...