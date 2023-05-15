Nikkei climbs to 1.5-yr high on weak yen in early trading

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, with the Nikkei climbing to its loftiest level since November 2021 buoyed by export-related issues that rose on the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 170.16 points, or 0.58 percent, from Friday to 29,558.46. The broader Topix index was up 11.80 points, or 0.56 percent, at 2,108.19.

Gainers were led by iron and steel, textiles and apparel, and food shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 135.81-82 yen compared with 135.69-79 yen in New York and 134.85-87 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m....