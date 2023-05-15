Nikkei climbs to 1.5-yr high on weak yen, hopes for upbeat earnings

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index briefly climbed to its highest level since November 2021 on Monday morning on the back of export-related issues that rose on a weaker yen and hopes for positive earnings reports by domestic firms.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 118.73 points, or 0.40 percent, from Friday to 29,507.03. The broader Topix index was up 10.35 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,106.74.

Gainers were led by financing business, textiles and apparel, and food shares.