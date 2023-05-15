Gov’t sees need to ensure sustainable wage growth in step with BOJ

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday closer macroeconomic policy coordination is needed with the Bank of Japan as the government seeks to examine whether Japan can attain sustainable and stable wage growth and avoid sliding back into deflation.

While the outcome of this year’s wage negotiations between labor unions and management is expected to be the best in three decades, Kishida said spurring wage increases remains his administration’s “highest priority.”

The remarks by Kishida, who has a goal of realizing both economic growth and redistribution of income, come as the BOJ also views wag...