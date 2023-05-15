Nikkei ends at fresh 1.5-yr high on weak yen, earnings hopes

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index ended Monday at its highest level since November 2021, led by the buying of export-related issues on the back of the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar and hopes for upbeat Japanese corporate earnings reports.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 238.04 points, or 0.81 percent, from Friday at 29,626.34. The broader Topix index finished 18.46 points, or 0.88 percent, higher at 2,114.85.

Gainers included insurance, securities and food issues.