Baseball: Kikuchi roughed up, but Blue Jays fight back to beat Braves

Newsfrom Japan

Toronto Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi surrendered three home runs and lasted only four-plus innings, but the southpaw avoided the loss as his team rallied late to walk off with a 6-5 win against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Danny Jansen’s two-RBI walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth completed the comeback and clinched a three-game sweep against the visiting Braves.

Kikuchi did not factor in the result and preserved a 5-0 record after giving up five runs, four earned, on nine hits. He exited with none out and Toronto trailing 5-4 in the top of the fifth.

The 31-year-old, who struck out...