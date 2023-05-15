Football: Celtic’s Furuhashi voted Scottish league’s player of year

Newsfrom Japan

Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi was named Scottish Premiership Player of the Year on Sunday after helping the club earn their second straight title.

The 28-year-old, who has scored 24 goals so far this season, was selected for the award by the Professional Footballers’ Association Scotland and becomes only the second Japanese player to win since former Celtic fan favorite Shunsuke Nakamura in 2007.

“I couldn’t be happier. The award is for everyone associated with this club, and I really have nothing but gratitude for them,” Furuhashi said.

Despite being overlooked by Japan manager Hajime Moriya...