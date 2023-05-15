Football: Endo named J-League 30-year MVP, Miura, Nakamura in best XI

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan midfielder Yasuhito Endo was announced MVP of the J-League’s first 30 years on Monday, when past stars including Kazuyoshi Miura and Shunsuke Nakamura were also named to the historical best XI as voted by supporters.

The 43-year-old Endo, currently playing for Jubilo Iwata in the second-tier J2, holds the record for 672 J1 appearances after also playing for Yokohama Flugels, Kyoto Sanga and Gamba Osaka -- where he won a long list of silverware including two league crowns and one Asian Champions League title.

“I’m honored. I feel happy to have been selected from the pool of many cu...