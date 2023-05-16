Tokyo stocks open higher, briefly lifting Topix index to 33-yr high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, briefly sending the Topix index to its highest level in about 33 years, following overnight rises on Wall Street.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the Topix index rose 7.82 points, or 0.37 percent, from Monday to 2,122.67, after hitting 2,126.14, its highest level since August 1990.

The benchmark Nikkei was up 197.76 points, or 0.67 percent, at 29,824.10, its highest level in 18 months.

Gainers included mining, pulp and paper, and information and communication shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 136.03-04 yen compared with 136.04-14 yen in New York...