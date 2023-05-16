Tokyo stocks rise on Wall St. gains, Topix index hits 33-yr high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning, with the Topix index briefly hitting its highest level in about 33 years, lifted by overnight gains on Wall Street and recent favorable earnings results of domestic companies.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 202.37 points, or 0.68 percent, from Monday to 29,828.71. The broader Topix index was up 8.00 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,122.85.

Gainers were led by electric power and gas, mining and retail issues.