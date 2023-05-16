Tokyo’s Topix ends at 33-yr high on Wall St. gains, upbeat earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo’s Topix index ended Tuesday at its highest level in around 33 years as stocks were lifted by overnight gains on Wall Street and recent favorable earnings results from domestic companies.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed up 216.65 points, or 0.73 percent, from Monday to 29,842.99, its highest since September 2021. The broader Topix index finished 12.33 points, or 0.58 percent, higher at 2,127.18, its highest level since August 1990.

Gainers were led by electric power and gas, pharmaceutical and food issues.